Katy Perry Is Pregnant Alright, Pickles And All

Katy Perry is taking more precautions since she is pregnant in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The 35-year-old pop star is doing well but taking no chances as she quarantines at home while waiting to give birth to her first child this summer with Orlando Bloom.

The celeb couple is spending time at home together and has no plans to work for now. Instead, they are going to lay low and stay safe. Also, they will probably have to postpone the wedding. The “Roar” singer told friends that they might just do something private at home and then have a big celebration in Japan when this all calms down.