Pregnant Katy Perry Opens Up About Lockdown Woes

Katy Perry (35) who is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, took part in the “SHEIN Together Virtual Festival” to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts. During the live stream, she opened up about being pregnant during the coronavirus crisis.

Katy said she often has “good days” and other “where I cry when I look down at my toes or I cry when just doing simple tasks”.

“I think a lot of that is hormonal and I’m not used to being around so many people all in a confined [or] a small space for so long. I’m used to going out all the time”, the pregnant pop star added.

When asked if the baby is active, the singer joked: “She is giving me the middle finger, she is definitely starting to chatter”.

Katy recently told “Extra”: “We have some horrible days where I want to cry, but I believe when we look back at this, for myself, it will be this beautiful bond that we created”.