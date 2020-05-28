Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Spotted On Santa Barbara Beach

Pregnant Katy Perry (35) is positively glowing, and she’s never looked better. The singer is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom (43) this summer.

While she has never officially confirmed her due date, it seems likely that she will be ready to give birth any day over the next couple of weeks. Katy was spotted sporting her baby bump while enjoying some quality time with Orlando and her family over Memorial Weekend in her hometown of Santa Barbara.

Glowing Katy stunned in a halterneck vintage-inspired swimsuit. an oversized floppy sun hat and a pair of vintage oversized sunglasses. The singer brought their pooch Nugget who had joined Katy and Orlando for some family fun.

Katy confirmed the exciting news of her pregnancy back in March, and since then she has been delighting fans with her regular updates on social media. The “Californian Girls” singer announced that she was welcoming her first child in her music video “Never Worn White”, in which she was seen cradling her blossoming bump.