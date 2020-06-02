Meghan Markle Tied To Journalist Who Slandered Kate Middleton

A profile in “Tatler” about Kate Middleton being “trapped and exhausted” due to Megxit ruffled some royal feathers, and was later dismissed as being filled with “inaccuracies” by Kensington Palace. Legal action is now being taken against the mag, but digging deeper has revealed a personal connection between Meghan Markle and the journalist behind the article in question.

According to “The Sun”, writer Anna Pasternak is friends with Vanessa Mulroney, sister-in-law to Markle’s longtime BFF, Jessica Mulroney.

One source shared about the connection with The Sun: “Pasternak is sticking to her story and saying her sources are good. She is very well connected in the US. She is friends with Vanessa Mulroney who used to work at “Tatler” and now lives in Canada. And Vanessa’s sister-in-law Jessica is Meghan’s best friend. It’s intriguing”.

Jessica and Meghan have been close for years since meeting through their respective styling work and acting role on “Suits”. The source continued: “Pasternak’s article caused immense unnecessary pain for Kate and its central claim that she felt trapped and unhappy was wildly untrue”.

In the meantime, a spokesperson for “Tatler” made the following statement: ” Tatler’s Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources. Kensington Palace knew we were running the ‘Catherine the Great’ cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false”.

Lawyers for Kate and Prince William have sent a letter to the magazine, requesting that the article be pulled from the web.