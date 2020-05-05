Kate Beckinsale Says She’s Not Too Old To Date Young Men

Kate Beckinsale has recently had numerous relationships with much younger men. Currently, she is in isolation with a 22-year old musician Goody Grace.

Recently, Kate talked to “Women’s Health” magazine about age versus expectations. “It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who’s having any fun at all…‘Oh my god, I’m going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting”, said the 46-year old Hollywood star.

Kate compared the treatment women are getting as opposed to men: “I witness men constantly doing whatever they like, whether in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike, or getting a tattoo. It hasn’t been interpreted as, ‘why hasn’t he had more children?’ or ‘is he ever going to decide to become a parent?’ or ‘why has he had so many girlfriends?'”.

From 1995 to 2003 Kate was in a relationship with actor Michael Sheen and they share a daughter Lily (21). In 2003 the actress met director Len Wiseman whom she married the next year and divorced in 2016.

“I think more people would do well married if they didn’t have to live in the same house. I also think, for women especially, and it is generalizing, but it’s common for us to mentally subjugate our needs to whoever else is in the room”, Beckinsale pointed out.

Kate also said she thinks “women are body-shamed 100 million percent more than men”.