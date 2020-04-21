Kate Beckinsale Claps Back At The Fan Mocking Her Romance With New Toyboy

Kate Beckinsale (46) who is rumoured to be dating Goody Grace (22) received the cruel comment under a video she recently shared on her Instagram.

In the clip, the mum-of-one attempted to encourage her cat to sit in a square drawn on the floor while at home during the lockdown. However, her feline friend refused to listen to Kate and a nasty troll joked she should try the trick on her new man, who is 24 years younger than her, instead. They wrote: “Try and see if your new tom boy will adhere”.

Kate was not impressed by the remark and fired back, assuming the follower meant to write toyboy. “Try and see if you can spell and not just goon yourself straight out the gate” the 46-year old replied.

“Please stop getting Botox…you will so regret it later in life,” the comment read. Naturally, Kate had to set the record straight on that one. “I literally don’t get Botox. Please hop off my d**k you will so regret it later in life”, she clapped back.