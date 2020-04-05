Wicked Mother Karen Matthews Is Having A Baby With Paedo Fiance Who Slept With Surrogate

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: thesun.co.uk

Karen Matthews is set to become a mom once again, this time using surrogate. Matthews, who faked her own daughter Shannon’s kidnap, says the surrogate mother has two positive pregnancy tests.

Image source: thesun.co.uk

The baby was conceived when Karen’s pedophile husband Paul Saunders slept with the surrogate mother, which Karen wholeheartedly supported. The baby is due sometime in the fall. Saunders, a handyman, who is engaged with Matthews for 4 months now, was sentenced for 5 years in prison back in 2010 for the sexual abuse of a teenager.

Image source: dailymail.co.uk

Karen Matthews was jailed in 2008 for 8 years for staging her daughter’s, Shannon, abduction in a bid to pocket reward money.

A source told the “Daily Star”: “Karen is over the moon. She is desperate to have a little baby to raise again. In her eyes, it’s the only way of having a baby without people taking photos of her pregnant, and it will be worth it to save her body”.

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

+ 58 = 63