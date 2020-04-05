Wicked Mother Karen Matthews Is Having A Baby With Paedo Fiance Who Slept With Surrogate

Karen Matthews is set to become a mom once again, this time using surrogate. Matthews, who faked her own daughter Shannon’s kidnap, says the surrogate mother has two positive pregnancy tests.

The baby was conceived when Karen’s pedophile husband Paul Saunders slept with the surrogate mother, which Karen wholeheartedly supported. The baby is due sometime in the fall. Saunders, a handyman, who is engaged with Matthews for 4 months now, was sentenced for 5 years in prison back in 2010 for the sexual abuse of a teenager.

Karen Matthews was jailed in 2008 for 8 years for staging her daughter’s, Shannon, abduction in a bid to pocket reward money.

A source told the “Daily Star”: “Karen is over the moon. She is desperate to have a little baby to raise again. In her eyes, it’s the only way of having a baby without people taking photos of her pregnant, and it will be worth it to save her body”.