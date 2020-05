Superfan Luni hilariously recreated the fight but he played both parts of the clashing Kardashian sisters himself. Luni tackles an ironing board and later a cuddly panther when he was swapping between playing the roles of Kim and Kourtney.

Attention to detail was key in the clothes, gestures, facial expressions, lip-reading, and the location. Fans were elated with the Kardashian fan’s offering as they gushed about his directorial efforts in the comments section.