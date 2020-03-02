Kardashian Family Net Worth Today

Whether you love them or hate them, the Kardashian family has proven to be the source of endless entertainment. It all started back in 1995 with the late Robert Kardashian who was the layer that got O.J. Simpson off the hook for murdering his ex-wife and her boyfriend. Kris Kardashian was already divorced from Robert by the time the infamous trial took place, but still, the whole family was dragged in the spotlight. The couple had four children – Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Robert Jr. In 2003 Robert Kardashian passed away from esophageal cancer.

By that time Kris was married to Bruce Jenner (now known as Caitlyn Jenner) and they had two children, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Kris Jenner masterminded family’s rise to the fame managing careers of all of her six children. The saga has been going on for 17 years now with the popular reality TV show “Keeping up with the Kardashians” with all of the family members becoming popular celebrities.

Kris Jenner’s net worth is $60 million. She earns her income by producing “Keeping up with the Kardashians”.

Kim Kardashian has a net worth of $370 million putting her on 26th place of the list of America’s Highest-Paid Celebrities in 2019. She founded KKW Beauty and KKW fragrance in 2017.

Khloé’s net worth is approximately $40 million. Her income comes from appearing in Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kylie Jenner owns a cosmetic company, and combined with income from the reality TV show, Kylie’s net worth is $1 billion making her the youngest billionaire in the world.

Kourtney has a net worth of $35 million. Her income comes from her reality TV show mostly.

Kendall has a net worth of $30 million. She earns from appearing in “Keeping up with the Kardashians” and her modeling career.

Robert Jr. has a net worth of around $10 million from Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Rob & Chyna on E!.

Caitlyn (previously known as Bruce) has a net worth of $100 million. She earns her income by appearing on the shows Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and I Am Cait on E!.

Kardashians earned their fortunes for various reasons, mostly scandals and some smart investing and profiting from them.