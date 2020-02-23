Kara Del Toro in a String Bikini

Kara Del Toro stunned Instagram community with her latest photo series in barely-there black bikini.

The photoshoot took place in Bali in a natural pool under the waterfalls. In her post she indicated that this two-piece bombshell swimsuit is from Boohoo collection, but shared no further details.

“Absolutely stunning!!” one fan wrote completing it with fire emoji.

“Sooo hot and gorgeous!”, “Amazing!” were just some of the comments.

Another one wanted to know about her beauty regimen: “Do you wax or laser? Your skin everywhere is always so smooth looking!!! @karajewelll,” they wrote. Kara did not answer.

The Texan beauty is best known for Beach Bunny 2018 Swim (2017), Lounge Swimwear Bikini Fashion Show (2019) and WS Girls 2017 (2018).