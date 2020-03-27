Kara Del Toro Will Blow You Away With Her New Pics

View this post on Instagram

Giveaway closed! Congrats to @libbyannerose ☀️ We could all use some extra sunshine right now, so we’re giving away a suit from our 20th Anniversary Collection. To enter: 1. Follow @vitaminAswim + like this photo 2. Tag your friends (each tag counts as one entry) 3. For additional entries, leave a comment below telling us about your first..Vitamin A bikini 💛 Giveaway ends 3/24 at 11:59PM PST. Winner will be announced on stories the following day. Good luck babes!