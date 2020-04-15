Kanye West Tells Himself Every Day: “I Am Not A Slave”

Kanye West in speaking for “GQ” magazine detailed how he has to tell himself he is not a slave when he looks in the mirror. The US rapper (42) says he does not believe in “victim mentality”.

He spoke about his mantra during a long interview with “GQ” magazine and his comments stemmed from a discussion on the responsibility of celebrities being accountable to fans.

The husband of Kim Kardashian told that “celebrities don’t have a voice” because they are controlled by whoever is paying them, before adding that he does not want to lash out at famous faces as he is pals with many of them.

He vented: “Yeah, usually you’re accountable to people that are in control of your check. And you’re accountable for whatever they deem you to be the face of”.

“So that’s what celebrity in America truly means. Celebrities are scared! Celebrities don’t have a real voice. But I don’t want to diss the organization of celebrities. I don’t want to be sending shots at celebrities, because I am one. I know a lot of celebrities”.

The interviewer replied to Kanye that he believes his words were an analysis of the way the system works and not targeted at stars to which Kanye told of his daily speech to himself.

Kanye then responded by saying: “The ‘George Bush doesn’t care about black people’ is a victim statement. This white person didn’t do something for us. That is stemmed in the victim mentality”.

“Every day I have to look in the mirror like I’m Robert De Niro and tell myself, ‘You are not a slave.’ As outspoken as I am, and the position that I am in, I need to tell myself”.