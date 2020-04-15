New Yeezy Shoes Released Only In Selected Cities

At the top of this month, it was revealed that a “Bone” colorway of the sought-after Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN was coming soon. As reported by Yeezy Mafia, Kanye West is releasing two new pairs of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN this month.

700 MNVN

PHOSPHOR APRIL 24

NYC LONDON TOKYO

BONE APRIL 25

LA PARIS SHANGHAI

Twitter critics were not so delighted saying: “Fire shoes with BS release strategy” and “Saying Yeezys for everyone and now do this”.

Keeping supply low and demand high has been the modus operandi for Adidas for a while. Even though some Yeezy releases have been more widespread, others like this one are only available in zones.

Are you in the zone?