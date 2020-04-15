New Yeezy Shoes Released Only In Selected Cities

Image source: letterf.id

At the top of this month, it was revealed that a “Bone” colorway of the sought-after Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN was coming soon. As reported by Yeezy Mafia, Kanye West is releasing two new pairs of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN this month.

Twitter critics were not so delighted saying: “Fire shoes with BS release strategy” and “Saying Yeezys for everyone and now do this”.

Keeping supply low and demand high has been the modus operandi for Adidas for a while. Even though some Yeezy releases have been more widespread, others like this one are only available in zones.

Image source: Twitter
Image source: Twitter

Are you in the zone?

