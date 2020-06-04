Where Is Kanye?

Generally, Kanye is not able to keep his mouth shut. The rapper has been a supporter of Donald Trump for the last several years, even holding meetings with him at the White House. As social unrest and racial injustice protests hit the peak across the nation, West’s silence is being examined by social media communities.

And furthermore why is Kanye so quiet? — Kojo Ebro (@oldmanebro) June 4, 2020

So far, Kanye has said absolutely nothing about what is going on in the world. People are wondering why he’s been so silent about an issue that he has spoken about in the past. Others are happy that he’s decided to keep his mouth closed, noting that he probably would have made things even worse.

Radio host Ebro Darden brought up the question this morning, asking: “And furthermore why is Kanye so quiet?”. Kendrick Perkins also commented on the issue, saying: “I thought Kanye West and Trump were good friends?! NOW is the time for Kanye to pull up to the White House and have a sit down with old Donald Trump. Just saying…….”.

this is the first time @kanyewest has been silent in his whole life, and god is it deafening pic.twitter.com/KXPhKa6xhv — 👾 RAVENSCOON 👾 (@RavenscoonNest) June 3, 2020