Billionaire Kanye West Is Fuming: “No One At Forbes Knows How To Count!”

According to Forbes, Kanye West is officially a billionaire. The figure includes his stake in the Yeezy sneaker line, which Forbes describes as “one of the great retail stories of the century,” at $1.26 billion. Added to that, Forbes said the statement of assets supplied to them by West’s team lists $17 million in cash and $35 million in stocks.

West’s other notable assets, according to his team, are $81 million in property and $21 million in the land. His GOOD Music and the rights to his back catalog is worth at least $90 million.

West also has a debt of around $100 million.

Despite now being officially classed as a billionaire, West was unhappy with Forbes and claimed they had undervalued him. “It’s not a billion,” West reportedly text them. “It’s 3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count”.

It seems like Kanye is still holding a grudge from last year when Forbes refused to list him as a billionaire. Kanye called the Forbes’ article “disrespectful” and allegedly texted the journalist: “You know what you’re doing. You’re toying with me and I’m not gonna lye down and take it anymore in Jesus’ name”.