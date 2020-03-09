Kaia Gerber Looks Skeletal As She Steps Out In West Hollywood

Kaia Gerber recently charmed audiences during her appearances on the runway at the Paris Fashion Week. She enjoyed a quiet lunch in a West Hollywood restaurant with a friend. We can’t help but notice that the model looks so skinny, almost skeletal. She looked pale with bags under her eyes and no smile.

Kaia looked laid back, wearing jeans and personalized $550 Saint Lauren shirt with her name on it.

The 18-year old model was working for Alexander McQueen and Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week. Although she is the daughter of the supermodel Cindy Crawford, Kaia always refused special treatment because of her family connections.