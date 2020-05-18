Kaia Gerber Has Broken Her Wrist In “A Little Accident”

On Saturday, Kaia Gerber shared a bikini selfie on Instagram while showing off her arm in a blue cast. “Had a little accident but I’m okay!”. Gerber captioned the post.

In one shot, Kaia is seen in front of a staircase wearing a cast covering part of her upper arm and wrist. The second image featured an X-ray showing a broken wrist.

In a video posted Friday, Gerber revealed she had broken her wrist. “I actually broke my wrist yesterday. I was in a little bit of an accident, thankfully, I am okay”, she said.

The daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber has since received plenty of well-wishes from her famous friends and followers.

“Oh no!!!!!”, Lisa Rinna shared. “Oh no cutie!!! Feel better”, Lily Aldridge penned.