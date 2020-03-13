PM Justin Trudeau’s Wife Tested Positive For Corona Virus

Mary McFarren
Image source: The Independent
Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau shared with the world that his wife tested positive for corona virus. They will continue to be self-quarantined for 14 days.

“I have some additional news to share this evening. Unfortunately, the results of Sophie’s COVID-19 test are positive,” he tweeted. “Therefore, she will be in quarantine for the time being. Her symptoms remain mild and she is taking care of herself and following the advice of our doctor.”He also added that he is not exhibiting any symptoms and will continue to work from home.

Image source: Getty Images

The Prime Minister’s wife reportedly began experiencing symptoms after returning from the U.K. where she completed speaking engagements. Officials are attempting to locate and test everyone she came into contact with.

