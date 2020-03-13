PM Justin Trudeau’s Wife Tested Positive For Corona Virus

Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau shared with the world that his wife tested positive for corona virus. They will continue to be self-quarantined for 14 days.

“I have some additional news to share this evening. Unfortunately, the results of Sophie’s COVID-19 test are positive,” he tweeted. “Therefore, she will be in quarantine for the time being. Her symptoms remain mild and she is taking care of herself and following the advice of our doctor.”He also added that he is not exhibiting any symptoms and will continue to work from home.

The Prime Minister’s wife reportedly began experiencing symptoms after returning from the U.K. where she completed speaking engagements. Officials are attempting to locate and test everyone she came into contact with.

I am feeling fine & I’m not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus, but I will also be following the advice of our doctor and I will continue to self-isolate for now. During that time, as I did today, I’ll continue to work from home and conduct meetings via video & teleconference. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 13, 2020