Justin Bieber Defends Ariana Grande, Explains To 6ix9ine How Billboard Charts Work

It’s been a little over a week since 6ix9ine has made his return to music charts and already he’s causing a stir. He’s been trying to take on every single naysayer from his baby mama to the Billboard charts. As “GOOBA” debuts at number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, the rapper’s challenged Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande with allegations that they manipulated the chart.

Ms. Grande fired back:

While 6ix9ine’s taken aim at Ariana Grande, it’s actually a Justin Bieber song that she features on. Both Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun gave a little lesson to Tekashi on how the Billboard charts work.