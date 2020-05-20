Jude Law’s Wife Phillipa Coan Is Pregnant! For Jude It’s Baby Number Six!

Jude Law is set to become a father for the sixth time, with his wife Phillipa Coan spotted with a baby bump. The 47-year old actor was heading to the shops in north London on Sunday alongside his 32-year old wife, who proudly showed off her belly.

Jude married Phillipa in a secret civil ceremony in May 2019 with only the nearest family members. Since then, the couple kept a relatively low profile although Jude recently admitted he would be open to having more children.

Speaking for “The Telegraph” Jude said: “Yeah, I love it, so absolutely, why not [have another]? I’m very lucky to be involved with someone I’m madly in love with. So the idea of having more children would be just wonderful. I’m fortunate to be with someone where I’m having more fun than I’ve ever had in my life”.

Jude has three children with his ex-wife Sadie Frost, Rafferty (23), Iris (19), and Rudy (17). The actor also has a daughter Sophia (10) with Samantha Burke and Ada (4) with Catherine Harding.

He said: “We have an incredibly stable and healthy, wonderful family existence. And that involves my kids who are young adults… and then the younger ones are just so much joy and so much fun.”