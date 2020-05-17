Jordyn Woods Blasted By Kardashian Fans For Stirring Up Drama

Earlier this week, Khloe’s loyal followers demanded she sent a groveling apology to Kylie’s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods for ruining her reputation after Tristan’s cheating scandal. Fans were outraged Khloe appeared to take Tristan back after she ended their romance in February last year because he locked lips with the “homewrecker” Jordyn.

But they were swayed when Woods seemingly admitted she was “bad” in a cryptic post which sent her followers into meltdown.

Jordyn continues to draw attention and feed the hysteria surrounding Khloe and Tristan’s relationship which led to fans turning their backs on her once more.

Jordyn was dragged back into the limelight after fans were convinced Khloe had taken her cheating baby daddy back. Scandals were rolling one after another for the NBA player as he was forced to admit he had taken a paternity test in January. Kardashian lawyers threatened to sue model Kimberly Alexander after she wanted Tristan to take a second test for her son Peyton.