JoJo Babie Just Shared How She Keeps Her Curves Tight During Self-Isolation

Selfie Confessions: I AM AN OVERTHINKER. I stress and worry more than i tend to express. So my mental health is important to me or else I’ll go crazier (cause a b*tch is already crazy lol) 😇 Cardio at midnight has helped with my stress and insomnia especially with all that is going on in the world, gotta keep the mind clear and the body movin! 🙏🏻 All we can do is work on ourselves the best we can ❤️ Stay strong and positive everyone! Love you all! (sports bra from: @1stphorm) #iam1stphorm