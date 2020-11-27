Planning to Join an Online Casino – Top 10 Things You Should Consider in 2020

The online casino scene is increasingly becoming popular, with millions of players from New Zealand and around the world joining it every day. While most players are joining these establishments hoping to claim huge payouts, there are others who are interested in having an entertaining gaming session.

You could be joining the exciting world of online casino gaming with different objectives in mind, but before beginning your adventure, here are 10 things you should consider.

Licensing and Regulation

Before signing up at that appealing new online casino, you should first confirm that it is a legitimate site. You can check on the licensing information, which is usually displayed through a link at the site’s bottom. You can also confirm the authenticity of the provided licensing information from the specific gambling regulator. Playing in a licensed and regulated site gives you an assurance that your funds are safe and that the casino would not act unfairly or risk losing their operating license.

Games, Software, and Variety

Before you create an account at any of the online casinos in New Zealand, you should consider the types of games the casino hosts. To get more in depth reviews of these NZ casinos check out Inside Casino. There is no need to join a site that does not host the kind of games you prefer. For instance, it is pointless to join a site that does not offer live casino games if those are the games that you like to play. It would be best if you also considered the software providers at the site. Some online casinos only host games from one software provider. If you like games from several providers, you can join a site that hosts multiple software providers.

You can check on the number of games and the variety of games by checking out the games lobby for the games clusters. Some casinos allow you to try out the games on demo mode. You can test the quality and gameplay of various games before deciding to sign up and play real money games at the site.

User-Friendliness

As a new player, you need to gauge how easy it is to navigate an online casino website. You should check on the games’ arrangement and how easy it is to filter them if you need to peruse thousands of game titles to locate your favorite.

It would be best if you also gauged how responsive the site is and how long it takes to load the games. The design is also important, and one that takes on after a specific theme or appeals to your style shows the operator’s seriousness. You should avoid a poorly done site with lots of typos, spelling mistakes, and hitches during gameplay.

Mobile Compatibility

You need to play at a site where you can conveniently play on your mobile device or desktop. You should not be limited to only playing on one platform. You should consider if the casino has a mobile application available in the App Store or Google Play. Or, if it is possible to access most of the games on your mobile web browser without having to make any downloads. You should also confirm if you can make payments on the mobile app and access other functions such as claiming bonuses or contacting customer service.

Welcome Bonus and wagering requirements

You must be excited about creating your first online casino account. The bonuses are beckoning, with most sites offering juicy bonus offers, which seem lucrative than ever. However, you should read the fine print and the terms and conditions of the welcome package. For instance, you can check on the amount of bonus, the initial deposit amount you need to get the bonus, and the number of free spins. You should also consider the wagering requirements, with high wagering requirements that are above 50 times being too high to meet in some cases.

Security and Safety

You should check out how safe your personal and sensitive data is at your intended online casino. This includes finding out if your data is encrypted from being intercepted by data thieves and hackers. As you may sometimes have to provide your bank or card details, you should ensure that the site keeps your data safe. You should also check out if there is a ‘Responsible gambling’ page where players can get help when faced with problem gambling.

Customer Service Standards

Before you sign up and make that first deposit at your dream casino, you should check out the customer support team’s efficiency. You should check out what options the casino has provided for contacting their customer service team. The ideal casino should provide convenient options such as 24/7 live chat support, email, FAQ, social media, and telephone contacts. The diverse options come in handy when you need to contact customer service urgently.

How to make payments

It should be easy to make payments at your dream casino. It should also be easy to withdraw any winnings you get from the casino. You should, therefore, check out if the provided payment methods are convenient. It would help if you also considered the payment limits and the timeframes for completing the transactions. Before you sign up, check out if you can use efficient e-wallets such as Skrill and PayPal, credit and debit cards, bank transfers, prepaid cards, and Bitcoins.

Casino Reputation

You should find out what other players have to say about the casino that you intend to join. There are many casino watchdog sites where players might have launched complaints about the specific site if it does not uphold the gambling standards. Many unresolved complaints should be a pointer to the fact that the casino might disappoint you too in the future.

Language and country availability

Some online casinos only feature a specific language, while some support multiple languages. The customer service should also be in a language that you understand. You can also consider the currencies that are supported by the casino so that you don’t incur hefty conversion fees whenever you make payments at the site. Lastly, you should also consider if players from your country can register and play real money games at the casino.

Ready to sign up?

After checking out that all the above features are correct at the casino you intend to play, your last option is to trust your intuition. If the casino meets the above and feels like the real deal, you should go for it. If you have doubts, then probably your gut feeling is right. Whichever one it is, you really cannot know until you try it out!