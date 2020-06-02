John Legend Hasn’t Talk To Kanye Since Donald Trump Fallout

G.O.O.D. label was once stacked with talent but, these days, Kanye West is seemingly more interested in growing his brand in the fashion industry. The born-again Christian has moved to Wyoming and he’s currently rumored to be working on a new album called “God’s Country”.

As his G.O.O.D. Music imprint has said goodbye to “Desiigner”, Kacy Hill, and others over the years, John Legend revealed that he is no longer close friends with the recording artist. During an interview with “The Times” in the UK, Legend explained his current relationship with West.

“I don’t think we’re less friends because of the Trump thing. I just think we’re doing our own thing. He’s up in Wyoming. I’m here in L.A. We’ve both got growing families and I no longer have a formal business relationship with him as an artist, so I think it’s just part of the natural cycle of life”, the singer said.

Legend previously urged West to reconsider his alliance to Donald Trump, sending him text messages that eventually got posted to Twitter.