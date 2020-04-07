Joe Exotic Wants “Homophobic” Judge To Withdraw From His $89M Lawsuit

Image source: ETonline.com

Joe Exotic, the star of Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”, is asking for $89 million in damages but has stated in court documents that he wants the judge to recuse himself from the hearing.

Joe, 57, who is currently serving a sentence of 22 years for attempting to facilitate the murder of Carole Baskin and animal cruelty charges, made bold claims that judge Scott Palk who has presided over his previous hearings is homophobic. He also claimed that the judge is an animal advocate, therefore he can not have a fair trial.

Mirror Online obtained the court documents that state:

Image source: Mirror Online
Image source: Mirror Online

Joe claims that his civil rights were violated and suing US Federal Wildlife Service.

 

