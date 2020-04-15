Joe Exotic To Host Radio Show From Prison

“The Tiger King” is now the eight-episode saga involving Joe Exotic, his harem of husbands, Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe, and a bunch of big cats. If you have subjected yourself to the Netflix docu-series, you know just how badly Exotic wanted to be famous.

Now, his fame may reach a whole new level since the eccentric gay cowboy is reportedly in talks to host his own radio show from prison.

Image source: NYPost

This was confirmed to Metro UK by Joe’s husband Dillon Passage: “This radio station here in the US wants him to have his own radio show from inside the prison. It’s kind of mind-blowing”.

Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year bid for hiring a hitman to kill Carol Baskin, his archenemy and an animal rights activist.

Image source: mirror.co.uk
