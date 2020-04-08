Orlando Bloom Is Lined Up To Play Joe Exotic In The Movie Based On Netflix Series

Orlando Bloom is reportedly being lined up to play Joe Exotic in a movie based on Netflix hit “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”.Fans of the documentary have been dying to see it turned into a movie.

According to “The Sun”, 20th Century Fox is in the early stages of planning a movie version of the shocking story. It is also said that Orlando is being lined up to play Joe, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for attempting to facilitate the murder of his rival Carole Baskin, who runs “Big Cat Rescue”, as well as a string of animal cruelty charges.

A movie source said that the production is on lockdown at the moment, but the project will get going as soon as possible and added: “The popularity of the series has been unprecedented and they think a film about it could be even more dramatic. The film could shed light on some details behind the scenes that were not shown in the Netflix series”.

However, Joe is said to have recently expressed that he thinks Brad Pitt is best suited to play him in the movie about his life.