Joe Exotic’s Legal Team Is Begging Trump For Pardon

Joe Exotic’s lawyers will beg POTUS Donald Trump to release their client after he made a contribution of $1000 to his 2016 presidential campaign trying to meet him on his campaign in Oklahoma City.

Joe was running in 2016 as an independent on a libertarian manifesto. It was a fiasco and his campaign manager later admitted that Joe didn’t know what “libertarian” meant.

Joe’s serving a 22-year sentence behind bars after behind found guilty of killing tigers to make more room for others at his now infamous zoo, and of hiring a hitman to kill his nemesis Carole Baskin. The legal team and campaigners to free Joe are making the long trip from Fort Worth, TX to The White House, where they hope to win Trump’s attention.

According to Rebecca Chaiklin, “Tiger King” director, Joe is over the moon with his newfound fame: “The Rick Kirkmans, the Josh Dials…and then there were are other characters who are probably less happy with the way they were portrayed”.