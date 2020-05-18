Rooney Mara And Joaquin Phoenix Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Page Six exclusively confirmed that Rooney Mara (35) and Joaquin Phoenix (45) are expecting their first child together. The source said that Mara could be as far as six months along. The notoriously private couple didn’t confirm or deny baby news.

The pair met in 2018 at the set of “Her” but began dating in 2019 when they were reunited for the making of the “Mary Magdalene”. Speaking to “Vanity Fair” in October last year Joaquin said: “She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet. We were just friends, email friends. I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online”. Mara and Phoenix got engaged in July 2019.

The very private pair have been keeping a low profile during the pandemic while quarantining at their home in the Hollywood Hills.