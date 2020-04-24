After Feud Joaquin Phoenix And Casey Affleck Offload NYC Loft

Joaquin Phoenix and Casey Affleck used to be best friends back in the day, even before Casey became Joaquin’s brother-in-law by marrying his sister Summer. Things went sour in 2016 when Casey and Summer separated and eventually filing for a divorce the next year.

Two close pals co-owned a loft in Manhattan with spectacular panoramic views of Hudson river, which they recently sold for $3.14 million.

Phoenix admitted last year that he hadn’t talked to Casey in years after his marriage with Summer Phoenix fell apart. They share two sons, Indiana (15) and Atticus (12).