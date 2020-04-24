After Feud Joaquin Phoenix And Casey Affleck Offload NYC Loft

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: Newsweek

Joaquin Phoenix and Casey Affleck used to be best friends back in the day, even before Casey became Joaquin’s brother-in-law by marrying his sister Summer. Things went sour in 2016 when Casey and Summer separated and eventually filing for a divorce the next year.

Image source: Eonline.com

Two close pals co-owned a loft in Manhattan with spectacular panoramic views of Hudson river, which they recently sold for $3.14 million.

Phoenix admitted last year that he hadn’t talked to Casey in years after his marriage with Summer Phoenix fell apart. They share two sons, Indiana (15) and Atticus (12).

Image source: NorthBayNugget
Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

7 + 2 =