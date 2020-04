Jennifer Lopez is in the best shape of her life thanks to her steady workout regime and a well-balanced diet. The 50-year old stuck to her gym routine joined by her fiance Alex Rodriguez on Wednesday, just before the city of Miami went into a full lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Florida had already ordered most gyms closed – the door to this gym even said it was closed – so presumably she had secured exclusive access.

Gyms with a capacity of 10 or less had an exception to the rule, so possibly J Lo and A-Rod had a private training session but was it really necessary? Even that has to come to an end Thursday as people are ordered to stay home.

J-Lo reportedly took care to wipe down anything they touched, including door handles, according to TMZ.