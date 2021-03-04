Jiuzhaigou Scenic Area

Jiuzhaigou is located in the Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan Province. It is a branch of the Baihe River in the upper reaches of Baishuigou. It is said that Biyang Doming Reba, the god of vegetation and all things, has nine smart, brave, beautiful and kind-hearted daughters who come from the sky above nine snow peaks. See The snake demon poisoned the water, causing humans and animals to fall to death. They defeated the snake demon and stayed behind to marry nine Tibetan men and set up a family together, rebuild their homes together, and later formed nine tribes and separated in nine Zhailiao, so this place is called “Jiuzhaigou”. Go visit Jiuzhaigou, but get your China visa at visaexpress.com first.

Jiuzhaigou is known as the “Fairy Tale World”. Together with Wuzhen, Lijiang Ancient Town, Wuyuan, Phoenix Ancient Town, Pingyao, Dunhuang and Xinjiang Burqin Baihaba Village, it has been named the most beautiful town in China that must be visited during honeymoon. Its peaks, colorful forests, green seas, stacked waterfalls and Tibetan feelings are called “Five Wonders”. As one of the five must-sees, Xuefeng radiates dazzling brilliance against the blue sky, like a brave warrior waiting beside Jiuzhaigou. Standing in the distance staring, the towering Xuefeng Yinfeng Yuzhu pointed straight at the blue sky. The dense virgin forests are mainly planted with red pine, spruce, fir, red birch, collar spring wood, and even incense trees. The forest is home to precious animals such as giant pandas, white-lipped deer, suman antelope, takin, golden cat and so on. Wild ducks flock in Haizi, and swans and mandarin ducks often come to play. Jiuzhaigou is known as the “paradise on earth” because of its unique primitive landscape and abundant animal and plant resources.

The language, dress and customs of the Tibetans here are obviously different from those of the neighboring Tibetans. According to textual research, their ancestors originally lived in Maqu, Gansu, a powerful tribe at the foot of the Aniqing Mountain, and stayed on the banks of the Baishui River when they accompanied Songtsan Gampo to conquer Songzhou. The “Book of Tang · Tubo” records that Songtsen Gambo took the brave and combative Hequ Department as the pioneer during the Eastern Expedition, and captured Songzhou in one fell swoop. Later, some of the men and horses were left under Gonggang Ridge. They brought the legend of the Eluo Goddess Mountain and the tribal birth legend to Jiuzhaigou. The name of Semen Mountain in Jiuzhaigou and the legend of Elosemo also originated from Hequ.

Climate

Jiuzhaigou is located in the Northwest Plateau of Sichuan, China. The Minshan Mountain Range lies in the middle. The highest elevation of the Gouwei is 4700 meters, and the tourist area is 1980–3100 meters above sea level. It has a high plateau humid climate, short frost-free period in the ditch, no intense heat in summer, and no unusual cold in winter. The lowest month, January, has an average temperature of 2.5°C, and the highest month, July, has an average temperature of 17°C.

The temperature in spring is low and varies greatly, with an average temperature between 9°C and 18°C. There is frozen soil and residual snow in April. The temperature rises quickly and steadily in summer, and the night is cooler and rainy. Jiuzhaigou’s rainfall is small and concentrated (the annual rainfall is less than 600mm). July and August are typical rainy seasons. In late autumn after October, the mountains are full of red maple leaves, the temperature drops sharply, and the temperature difference between day and night is as high as 10°C–15°C. In winter, the snow cover time is long, the sunshine is much, the frozen soil layer reaches 50cm, and the snow cover is 15cm, but the temperature is only around 0°C, which is not cold. On the whole, Jiuzhaigou is the best scenic spot suitable for visiting in all seasons.

How is the schedule in Jiuzhaigou?

Jiuzhaigou landscape is distributed in the Y-shaped three main ditch, Shuzheng, Rize, and Zechawa, with a total length of more than 50 kilometers. There are mainly Shuzheng Scenic Area, which is composed of Bonsai Beach, Shuzheng Group Sea, Shuzheng Waterfall, Shuanglong Sea, Sparkle Sea, Wolong Sea and other scenic spots; Rizegou Scenic Area has three waterfalls, Nuorilang, Pearl Beach, and Gao Waterfall. There are scenic spots such as Mirror Sea, Panda Sea, Fangcao Sea, Swan Sea, Sword Rock, Virgin Forest, Hanging Spring, Wuhua Sea, etc.; Zhawagou Scenic Area, including Changhai and Wuhuachi, etc.; Zharu Scenic Area, with Devil’s Rock , Zharu Temple and other attractions.

Generally speaking, it is more suitable for self-service tourists to choose a three-day tour. There is a ditch every day, focusing on the Bonsai Beach, Shuzheng Group Sea, Shuzheng Waterfall, Sparkling Sea, Wolong Sea, Nuorilang, Pearl Beach, Wuhua Sea, etc.

If you need to withdraw money in the Jiuzhaigou scenic area, you can go to the Jiuzhaigou branch of the Agricultural Bank of China Jiuzhaigou County Branch at the side of the Jiuzhaigou Goukou Visitor Center. There is an ATM at the door. Alternatively, you can deposit and withdraw at the Jiuzhaigou branch of China Construction Bank Jiuzhaigou County Branch in the Yinxin Hotel, Goukou, Jiuzhaigou. There is an ATM at the door.

What are the four seasons dress recommendations for Jiuzhaigou?

The average temperature in Jiuzhaigou in spring is 6 degrees to 12 degrees. There is a big temperature difference between day and night. The sun is shining during the day, the sun is abundant, and the temperature is low at night. Tourists should change their clothes in time according to the weather conditions. Various sunscreen and moisturizing products are also essential.

Jiuzhaigou The average summer temperature is 13°C to 21°C, the temperature difference between day and night is small, the sun is strong during the day, and the night is cooler. Tourists can pack lightly and remember to bring sunscreen products.

The average temperature in autumn in Jiuzhaigou is 4 degrees to 13 degrees, and the temperature difference between day and night is great. At this time, Jiuzhaigou has entered the rainy season with more rainy weather. The weather is sunny and the autumn is cool, the sun is shining, and the temperature is lower in rainy weather. Tourists should wear windproof and warm clothing and rain gear, and sunscreen products are also indispensable.

The average temperature in Jiuzhaigou in winter is 0 to 3 degrees, and the temperature difference between day and night is not great. At this time, the weather in Jiuzhaigou is dry and cold. Tourists are requested to bring enough warmth and moisturizing supplies. It is recommended to eat more fruits. It is very dazzling after snow, please bring a pair of sunglasses.

List of belongings

ID card, walkman, camera, phone book, pen, change of clothes, tissues, hair care products, toothbrush, toothpaste, razor, sun hat, umbrella, travel shoes, common medicine, sunglasses, rain gear.

When is the best time to go to Jiuzhaigou?

If you still don’t know when to go to Jiuzhaigou, at least you have to know when to go to Jiuzhaigou is the worst. Yes! Don’t catch the big episode of “October”. From July to September each year, Jiuzhaigou is the peak tourist season, and “October” is an extreme peak. The flock of tourists not only compromises the quality of tourists’ travel, but also makes managers a headache for protection and coordination. The worst thing is that long-term, high-intensity supersaturation will cause damage to the already fragile ecological environment. Damage that is difficult to recover. In fact, you only need to postpone the itinerary for a week or two, and that is the best time to go to Jiuzhaigou.

Mid-to-late October is the most dazzling moment in Jiuzhaigou, as if to show all the most beautiful clothes before the arrival of the cold winter, you will find that the color of every day, every moment, and every place in the ditch is changing. Too extravagant!

Jiuzhaigou’s winter and early summer also have their own charm, especially in the peaceful and quiet winter, the mountains are inaccessible, and the silence is like the sky. The sea, waterfalls, and stream springs are frozen and snow-covered, and they are unique.

But if you are in Jiuzhaigou for the first time, it is recommended to choose Golden Autumn. By the way, if you have to come to Jiuzhaigou on “October”, it is best to join a reputable travel agency and agree with the travel agency on what are irresistible factors before departure.

Is there anything to pay attention to when traveling to Jiuzhaigou?

It is best to join a team organized by a travel agency to guarantee housing and safety.

Jiuzhaigou District is a high-altitude area. Strenuous exercise is not suitable. It is advisable to drink less alcohol and eat more vegetables and fruits to prevent mountain sickness. Commonly used medicines should be prepared, preferably with small oxygen cylinders (this can be purchased in Chengdu).

The elderly and infirm, should prepare common medicines, preferably equipped with small oxygen cylinders (you can buy them in Chengdu). People with high blood pressure, coronary heart disease, and heart disease should pay extra attention when going to Jiuzhaigou.

Fireworks are strictly prohibited in the scenic area.

The scenic spot has strong sunshine and strong ultraviolet rays. If you are outdoors for a long time, please wear a sun hat and apply anti-cream to protect your skin.

The scenic spot has a large temperature difference between day and night. Please bring enough warm and cold clothing and prepare common medicines.

Take good care of the plants and trees in the scenic area, pay attention to the environmental protection of the scenic area, follow the arrangements of the management staff, and contact the management staff in time if there is difficulty.

Forest fire prevention is of great responsibility, and it is strictly forbidden to use fire in the wild;

There are relatively hidden toilets and trash cans in the main tourist spots in the ditch. Please actively cooperate during the tour and strengthen your own environmental awareness;

Do not feed and feed the fish; to ensure safety, it is best to tour with a tour guide to avoid accidents;

The plateau area in the northwest of Sichuan is higher in altitude. You should bring rain gear and common medicines. The temperature difference between day and night is large, and you need to prepare warm clothing. Bring anti-skid chains when driving in winter, do not drive fast on snowy roads, and keep safety first.

Friends who love photography and mountaineering, please bring related equipment and pay attention to outdoor warmth.

Lodging cannot be in the ditch.

Please respect the lives and beliefs of local minorities and avoid conflicts with local residents; it is best to follow the advice of the tour guide when shopping to avoid unnecessary disputes.

you can watch the Tibetan and Qiang folk song and dance party. The party is very exciting and is the best display of Jiuzhaigou customs. The ticket price ranges from 120-160, depending on the grade of the art troupe. 

Jiuhuang Airport has not been completed for a long time, related facilities are not yet complete, and services are relatively backward. In the event of weather (such as snow in winter), flights may be suspended and there may not be too appropriate arrangements for tourists. If your return date is decidedly deadly, it is recommended that you plan for traffic.

Special Note

During the Golden Week, it is best to join the team organized by the travel agency to guarantee housing and safety. Take cash and valuables with you or store them. Photographers must prepare enough film and batteries, and pay attention to the outdoor warmth of photographic equipment. There is a stable mobile phone signal in the ditch. In many places, there are small telephone booths, general IC cards, 200 and 300 cards. If you need to withdraw money in Jiuzhaigou, you can go to the Jiuzhaigou branch office of Agricultural Bank of China next to the visitor center of Jiuzhaigou Goukou. There is an ATM at the door. Jiuzhaigou is in a high-altitude area. It is not suitable for strenuous exercise. Drink less alcohol, drink more tea or juice drinks, eat more fruits, lean meat, chocolate and other high-vitamin, high-protein and high-calorie foods, especially vegetables and fruits. To prevent altitude sickness.