Jessica Simpson Body-Shamed By “Vogue”

“Vogue” published “Only at the Met” history of annual event including insight of the magazine’s former creative digital director Sally Singer. Singer fired at Jessica Simpson’s dress from 2007 Met Gala.

“Her breasts maybe fell out of her dress on the red carpet … and then at dinner it was suddenly like, whoa, Jessica Simpson’s breasts are across from me at the dinner table and they are on a platter and I’m looking at them”, Singer said.

Jessica Simpson shot back by sharing the famed photo of Sophia Loren side-eyeing Jayne Mansfield’s breasts, captioning it: “Feeling a little like Jayne Mansfield after reading this (inaccurate!) oral history of the #MetBall where I am body-shamed by [Singer]”.