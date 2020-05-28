Jessica Simpson Shows Off A Staggering Weight Loss

Jessica Simpson (39) continued to show off her impressive weight loss by flaunting her rock-hard abs on Instagram. The singer posed for a selfie on Wednesday, wearing her Jessica Simpson tie-dye sports bra and matching tummy-control spandex.

“Woke up before all 3 kiddos to get my steps in and spend time with me, myself, and I”, Simpson captioned the pic showing her total body fitness transformation.

In September 2019, Simpson revealed she lost a staggering 100 pounds nearly six months after she and husband Eric Johnson welcomed their third child, daughter Birdie Mae.”So proud to feel like myself again”, she said at the time.

She and Johnson are also parents to 8-year old daughter Maxwell Drew and 6-year old son Ace Knute. The couple tied the knot in July 2014.