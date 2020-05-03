Jeremy Renner Pleads With Judge To Reduce His $30K/Mo Child Support

American actor Jeremy Renner went to the court with documents asking a judge to show some mercy regarding his monthly child support since he has very little work due to the coronavirus pandemic. Renner said that his financial circumstances had changed dramatically over the past few weeks.

Jeremy’s ex-wife Sonni Pacheco is currently receiving $30K per month for child support, and Renner believes that money actually goes to support her luxurious lifestyle. He humbly requested the judges to let his business managers have the sole control over Ava’s (6) account and fund. Similarly, due to the financial crisis, he demanded the amount of support reduced.

Ava Berlin Renner was born on March 28th, 2013. The couple wed in January 2014, and Sonni filed for divorce in October the same year. Renner’s net worth is estimated at $50 million as of 2019.