JLo And ARod Cancelled Their Wedding

Jennifer Lopez has revealed she was due to exchange vows with her fiance “any day now” but they had to postpone their big day due to pandemic. Opening up about her postponed big day on Ellen DeGeneres’ at home show, the singer/actress admitted that the wedding is off and the couple doesn’t have any idea when they are going to be able to reschedule it.

The 50-year-old insisted that her big day will eventually come in the next couple of months. She explained: “We’re just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. It’s something that we’ll have to wait and see in a few months, how this all pans out”.

While the pair have been extremely coy when it comes to their wedding date, it has been widely believed that they had planned to wed this summer.