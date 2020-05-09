Jenna Dewan Mad At Ex Channing Tatum For Putting Their Daughter At Risk Of CoViD-19

Channing Tatum and his ex-wife are in disagreement over their daughter Everly. Jenna claims that Channing had broke lockdown rules during the coronavirus pandemic and she asked for a court-appointed parenting plan coordinator.

Tatum (40) and Dewan (39) divorced in 2018 and had a joint custody agreement in place. Now, Jenna claims that Channing disregarded isolation rules they have established by being with on-again-off-again girlfriend Jessie J. A source close to the actor told “The Sun” that the ex-couple is not at a good place at the moment.

Jenna is reportedly “mad because she knows he celebrated his birthday by having friends over and has since been with Jessie”. She has claimed that Channing is not “taking lockdown seriously,” and it has “caused a rift between them”.

The source added: “He has seen Everly recently and has been helping to homeschool her, but they are now having problems and he’s asking for a third party to get involved”.

Jenna has had a son, Callum, with fiancé Steve Kazee in March this year. Channing is reportedly back again with Jessie J after splitting a few months ago.