Jayda Has a Comeback for Lil Baby

Just a few months ago Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves looked very much lovey-dovey wearing matching outfits for a night out at “Traffik Nightclub” in Atlanta, so when he said that he is not in love with any female and: “If I fu– with you, I fu– with you, but I can deal with you and not love you” left fans bewildered. Did we just witness a very public break up?

Many wanted for Jayda to comment, so she posted:

She then tried to explain it further by writing on social media: “Although I don’t get his explanation I’ll continue to maintain through the “bs” and I won’t be going out sad over what he said”.