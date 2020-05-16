A 28-Year Old Woman Is Claiming To Be Jay Z’s Daughter

Jay-Z is happily married to Beyoncé and they’ve got three children: Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi. However, new allegations made by a 28-year old woman named La’Teasha Macer seemingly point to the Roc Nation boss being a father of one more.

Macer is making shocking allegations that she is the 28-year old daughter of none other than Jay-Z. She has allegedly been told her entire life that her father is Hov and her family members are online backing her up.

As reported by “Bossip”, Macer was born in 1990 in Cambridge, Maryland, where her aunt reportedly introduced her mother to Jay-Z. The two allegedly used to hook up and, unbeknownst to Jay-Z, they apparently had a baby. When Macer’s mother, Lisa, tried getting in contact with the rapper over the phone at Roc-A-Fella Records, they were apparently mocked and eventually decided to give up.