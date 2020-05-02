Jay Cutler And Kelly Henderson Spark Affair Rumors With The Latest IG Photo

Judging by Instagram photos posted by Kelly Henderson, Jay Cutler wasted no time after the divorce from Kristin Cavalleri and found comfort with his ex’s former BFF. Henderson shared a photo of what appeared to be Jay’s hand with his trademark rainbow beaded bracelet. Kelly didn’t tag anyone in this picture and captioned it: “Much needed happy hour. Happy Friday y’all”.

Kelly and Kristin had been BFFs for years before a mysterious rift broke the two apart and ignited rumors that Kelly was having a steamy romance with Jay.

Kristin and Jay who have three children Camden(7) Saylor (4) and Jaxon (5) were dealing with marital problems for quite some time. A few days ago Jay revealed the split on his Instagram page saying: “With great sadness after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another”.