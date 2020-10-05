Jasim Malik Delivers Sultry New Single “Thinkin Bout You”

Seems like Jasim Malik was not about to miss an opportunity to put out a late night in-your-feelings anthem during a time where everyone has to be indoors. The rising R&B Toronto-native comes through with his new melancholic, contemplative love ballad titled “Thinkin Bout You”.

The lo-fi R&B specialist explores his emotive side as he emerges, touting rich vocals that pull you into the emotion they were sung with. “Thinkin Bout You” offers a broody, alternative R&B record to typical norms of the genre, with Malik’s silky voice highlighted over trap-style drums/kicks in the beat with quick, catchy, hard-hitting lyrical punches in the hook (did we already say “catchy”?). The single draws inspiration from other genres that inspired the sound, but still remains R&B through to its core. The sound explores the darker regions of the genre, while the content of the song dives head-first into his experience with unrequited love.

The track begins with soft lulls in the early melodies, and is soon met with vocals that are immersive and powerful, yet equal in fragility to the piano chords echoing in the back. Whether this was done intentionally to reflect themes of regret, heartache, and vulnerability, though, is honestly anyone’s guess.

Malik’s raspy voice complements the early tones of the track beautifully, yet hauntingly. There’s something about the way he creates a persona around the song resembling a conflict with love, but it’s a theme that works. Specifically, when contrasted against the fun, catchy, punchy hook which draws you in, makes you bob your head, and sing along with it. This is just one of those songs that teases you, and before you even know it, you’re singing the hook over and over until it’s the middle of the day and you catch yourself singing “I’m still thinkin’ bout you” to yourself in your head.

Either way, you can go ahead and chalk “Thinkin Bout You’’ up as one in the win column for Toronto music, and one that you should definitely have in your playlist.

But don’t just take our word for it, go check it out for yourself. “Thinkin Bout You” is out now on all platforms.