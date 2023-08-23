Jake Paul Favored To Beat Tommy Fury In Saudi Arabian Clash

The popularity of celebrity boxing bouts involving YouTubers has increased over the past ten years, and that has helped create one of the biggest bouts of the year. Saudi Arabia will play host to the lucrative event, which will be staged on Sunday, February 26.

It will be held at the Diriyah Arena, and a record-breaking crowd is set to be in attendance for the huge bout, which has been billed as ‘The Truth’. But, what could happen in the bout, and which fighter will claim the bragging rights with a victory in the Middle East?

Latest Odds

Betting on the biggest boxing events in the world has grown in popularity over the last couple of years in Saudi Arabia. However, it isn’t just boxing that has gained a cult-like following in the country, as UFC events are now more accessible than ever. Both sports have grown their following in the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia also looking to host more combat events over the coming years.

However, the best Arabic UFC betting site currently sees Jake Paul as the favorite to claim victory in his grudge bout against Tommy Fury. So much so, that the Problem Child is odds-on to score the biggest win of his career. Fury is a much bigger price to win the fight.

Paul Looking For Career-Best Win

There is little doubt that this is Paul’s biggest test to date, as he has never previously fought a fully-fledged professional boxer. Instead, all his career victories to date have been recorded against either former MMA stars or other celebrity opponents. Paul’s first victory was recorded in January 2020, as he scored a stunning first-round win over AnEsonGib.

Next up, he saw off former NBA star Nate Robinson with a shattering right hand in the second round. In a bid to test himself against proven competitors, the YouTuber then set his sights on boxing bouts against MMA stars. The first of those ended in a first-round stoppage against Ben Askren in April 2021.

He then stepped up in class slightly as he beat Tyron Woodley on two occasions, with the latter coming in December 2021 via sixth-round stoppage. His final fight before this showdown against Fury came in October 2022, as he beat former UFC champion Anderson Silva by unanimous decision.

Fury Fighting For Family Pride

Tommy Fury will likely be fighting for more than just bragging rights in February, as he will be competing to ensure that his family name isn’t tarnished. TNT is the half-brother to the greatest heavyweight on the planet Tyson Fury, and the Gypsy King has already joked that his sibling could be disowned if he comes out on the wrong side against Paul in Saudi Arabia.

In truth, the betting makes for very strange reading, especially considering that Tommy Fury is actually a professional boxer, and has been training for these kinds of events throughout his life. Of course, he is by no means the finished article in the ring, but he does boast a perfect 8-0 record coming into this event in Saudi Arabia. Fury’s career started with straightforward wins to build up a 4-0 professional record, but his popularity sky-rocketed after appearing on the British reality show Love Island.

Fury has continued his progression in the ring with some decent displays, including stoppage wins over Scott Williams and Genadij Krajevskij. However, his performances over the past year or so have been slightly more work-man. He scrapped to a point win over Jordan Grant in June 2021, before scoring another point success over Anthony Taylor in August of the same year. His final appearance in the ring before this bout in Saudi Arabia came in April of last year, as he battled Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s world title defense against Dillian Whyte. Yet again, TNT wasn’t as dominant in the ring as many would have expected, as he scored a points win after six rounds.

Who Will Win?

There will be extra pressure on Paul for this bout, as he could pick up a world ranking with a victory over Fury. However, there is a clear difference between doing something for your whole life and perfecting it, and just picking it up later in life as somewhat of a hobby.

This is a dangerous fight for Paul, as he will have to show that he is no longer a flash in the pan and that he is a serious competitor. However, we expect the night in Saudi to finally be the occasion where his shortcomings are brutally exposed by Fury.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: prediction

The fight will only be eight rounds but that may be enough for both fighters put on a show and determine who’s the better boxer.

Fury’s record is way less flashy than Paul’s, but he will be looking to win against his best opponent so far in great fashion after looking awkward in his last decision win over Daniel Bocianski last April.

Moreover, he will want to prove he’s legit and eliminate the big pressure that means being part of the Fury family, as Tyson Fury has already said he should retire from the sport if he can’t defeat Paul.

However, even if the younger Paul brothers are still doubted by many, his skills improve every time he enters the ring.

The Problem Child is confident, and the truth is that until now, he has shown he has knockout power and can use his feet and jab to box when the going gets tough. Moreover, he has been the more active fighter and he’ssurrounded by a solid team.

