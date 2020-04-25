Jailyne Ojeda Stands Up For Instagram Models, Topless!

Instagram model Jailyne Ojeda took a stand regarding women flaunting their bodies on social media. She noted that there is nothing wrong if a girl feels comfortable in her own skin to put all that self-confidence on display.
As WOMEN we get ready and try to look as beautiful as we can to feel confident, to feel good about ourselves. Not for other people’s approval or because we’re “thirsty for men” as HUMANS we like to feel beautiful/handsome and admired and I don’t think anyone should feel like they’re doing something wrong for being comfortable in their own skin and flaunting their beauty. I also don’t believe that women posting sexy pics or dressing sexy makes them a hoe, I know girls that have private pages and are always covered up but in reality have a huge HUGE body count… just saying ☺️😘
Jailyne is famous for showing her curvaceous body on Instagram, gathering over 11 million fans. The model endorses several companies that bring her net worth at around $800K. Furthermore, she also owns a merchandise site that sells various products.
Besides, she also appeared in the music video Tus Lagrimas by Alfredo Olivas and Chemistry by Nroc Leoj. She also did modeling for numerous commercial ads.