Jailyne Ojeda Stands Up For Instagram Models, Topless!

By
Mary McFarren
-
0

Instagram model Jailyne Ojeda took a stand regarding women flaunting their bodies on social media. She noted that there is nothing wrong if a girl feels comfortable in her own skin to put all that self-confidence on display.

Jailyne is famous for showing her curvaceous body on Instagram, gathering over 11 million fans. The model endorses several companies that bring her net worth at around $800K. Furthermore, she also owns a merchandise site that sells various products.

Image source: Instagram

Besides, she also appeared in the music video Tus Lagrimas by Alfredo Olivas and Chemistry by Nroc Leoj. She also did modeling for numerous commercial ads.

Image source: Instagram
Advertisement

