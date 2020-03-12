Jailyne Ojeda Rides Elephant’s Trunk

View this post on Instagram

You guys know I love animals with all my heart! So you can imagine how happy I was to meet bubbles! It was an amazing experience that I will never forget 😍 btw this is NOT a zoo! You guys know I don’t go to zoos. If you want to meet bubbles and all the other animals I met visit @myrtlebeachsafari #atmyrtlebeachsafari @docantle