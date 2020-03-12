Jailyne Ojeda Rides Elephant’s Trunk

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: Instagram

Jailyne is very passionate about animal rights. So, this time she visited Safari, and posted to her fans: “You guys know I love animals with all my heart! So you can imagine how happy I was to meet bubbles! It was an amazing experience that I will never forget”.

View this post on Instagram

Una barbie pero no busca un Ken

A post shared by Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa (@jailyneojeda) on

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

− 1 = 5