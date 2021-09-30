The cottage with flowers around the front door, the charming end-terrace, or the rustic farmhouse is easy to be tempted by. The realities of having an old property and your capacity to live with it are just as important as first impressions.

Maintaining or restoring an old home may be costly and time-consuming. Though purchasing a new unit comes with its own set of obligations and risks, investing in an older structure can be risky as well if not properly examined.

6 Most Common Issues With Old Houses

Here are a few red flags to keep an eye out for:

Electrical Problems

Electrics that are more than ten years old are prone to failure and might pose a fire risk in the home. To determine their age, look for old fuse boxes, plug sockets, and fading light switches. The electrical systems in older homes cannot keep up with all of the new technologies we use daily. If you find any ungrounded (2-prong) outlets in your home, you will need to replace them with ground wire.

Another item to consider is if the house has knob and tube wiring, which may make it difficult to get homeowners insurance or a mortgage. When coupled with the modern products you’ll want to utilize, bare wire or older kinds of wiring might cause fire dangers.

Damaged Foundation

Foundation problems are quite prevalent in older homes. They can range in size from minor settlement fractures to severely damaged support footings, all of which can be expensive. The longer a home undergoes ground movements, the more likely it develops cracks and damages due to the strain.

Your foundation problems might be caused by anything from age-related wear and tear to excessively moist soil, seismic activity, or tree roots. It’s advisable to hire a structural engineer to examine the damage and assist you with a restoration plan.

Old Pipes

Water leaks are another most common issue seen in older homes. The older a property and its surrounding trees, the more probable tree roots have damaged sewage lines into the house and leave leaky plumbing in general.

Older galvanized pipes can cause low water pressure, water discoloration, and poor water quality. Polybutylene pipes, which are currently prohibited by construction regulations, react badly to oxidants in the water, break down, and can result in the complete collapse of a plumbing system.

Check with your house inspector to see whether the pipes have been updated; if they haven’t, you will have to replace the entire plumbing system.

Hazardous Substances

Hazardous elements, such as lead and asbestos, are more likely to be found in older houses. Until 1978, lead was widely utilized in exterior and interior paint, as well as in plumbing systems before the mid-1980s. Lead may leach into the surroundings and the water supply, posing health risks.

If you’re considering buying a property constructed before 1978, be aware that it’s likely to contain these dangerous chemicals. Before purchasing, look into lead paint removal services and prices for removing popcorn ceilings and possibly asbestos-containing materials.

Old Mechanics

Mechanical systems, such as the furnace (or boiler), air conditioner, and water heater, are critical components of your home’s functioning. Although the present owner is unlikely to replace these components, you may schedule and create a budget for their replacement expenses with research.

Don’t forget to include appliances such as refrigerators, stoves, and dishwashers in your checklist. Check the purchasing date of each appliance and its typical lifespan to decide when to replace them to avoid the heat going out or a sudden freezing shower in the middle of winter.

Grading and Moisture

Water is an adversary of any home, but it’s simple to identify and resolve the problems. The ground around a house settles with time, and so does the building that sits on top of it. These grade changes might result in expensive leaks and other moisture-related problems.

Repairing damaged gutters is one method to combat undesirable moisture accumulation. A clogged gutter may carry hundreds of gallons of water straight to the ground surrounding a house. You may solve concerns with water coming in and undermining your home’s foundation by simply repairing damaged gutters and diverting the water away from the house.

The Effects of Toxic Gases

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas found in some types of bedrock. It penetrates houses through foundation perimeter and basement wall fissures, which are more prevalent in older homes. Over time, the gas flows throughout poorly ventilated homes.

Although radon is not poisonous, it is the primary cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers, and long-term exposure is unhealthy.

The gas is produced by the natural breakdown of uranium in the soil around your home’s foundation. However, a specialist may help to neutralize it. Make sure to test for radon before moving into a new house. Install new carbon monoxide detectors on each story once you’ve settled in.

Is Buying An Old House Worth It?

Buying an old house is a personal choice. Despite the drawbacks listed above, old houses provide a variety of advantages not seen in newer homes. The imperfections of older properties are an opportunity for creative, ambitious, and diligent homeowners. Every ill-designed kitchen, unfinished basement, or unkempt yard is a project waiting to happen.

A well-planned, well-executed renovation or update may increase the appraised worth of a property, as well as its ultimate selling value, by more than the project’s cost. It’s wise not to hurry into a deal. Do as much research as possible on the property and seek the assistance of several specialists who can help you look beyond the surface.

Endnote

Purchasing an older property allows you to acquire a more distinctive home that fits your taste and budget. Just make sure you precisely know what you’re getting yourself into before purchasing one.