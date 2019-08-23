Is Rhinoplasty a Possible Solution for People Who Snore?

There are several reasons why some people are snorers and others aren’t but in many cases, it comes down to a problem with the septum. A deviated septum is still one of the most common reasons why people snore. A deviated septum refers to the middle of the nose being off-center or bent, which makes breathing more difficult, particularly when the person is on their back.

Research shows that 80% of the population does have some form of nasal misalignment; it’s just not always bad enough for it to affect their quality of life. Fortunately, snoring isn’t an issue that needs to affect your quality of sleep any longer.

If snoring is an issue that you’ve been dealing with, the first step is to set up a consultation at a reputable surgical clinic such as AcademyFaceAndBody.com.au, so that you can find out whether or not you’re an ideal candidate for nasal surgery.

It should be noted that rhinoplasty is in no way a cure for snoring. What it can do, however, is correct a deviated septum, which may be the underlying cause of the snoring.

Septoplasty is a Solution for Snoring

Snoring is the butt of many jokes but it’s not so funny to the person who is struggling with snoring, especially if it’s a potential symptom of an underlying medical condition.

If it turns out that a deviated septum is the cause of your snoring problems, the issue can be repaired using a procedure called septoplasty, which is a form of rhinoplasty. While septoplasty is corrective, rhinoplasty is more cosmetic.

During your consultation with a surgeon, your nose and septum will be evaluated via the nostrils. Your surgeon will immediately be able to tell whether your septum is the cause of your problems and whether you are a viable candidate based on your medical history.

Some patients even choose to combine septoplasty treatment with a nose job to achieve a completely fresh look. Even though these procedures are slightly different, the results are definitely complimentary.

Septoplasty: The Basics of the Procedure

The septoplasty procedure will be performed under general anesthetic and can last up to 3 hours depending on how complex the problem is. For mild cases of nasal misalignment, the procedure takes about an hour.

Septoplasty is relatively uncomplicated and can be performed on an outpatient basis. This means that you’ll be free to go home on the same day as your procedure.

One of the main benefits of this procedure is that you won’t have to deal with any external bruising, which means your recovery will be much quicker too. Most patients are fully recovered in about two weeks.

Snoring not only affects your quality of sleep but your partner’s too. Fortunately, septoplasty can permanently correct this issue, provided your surgeon has the necessary training and experience.

As with any procedure of this nature, it’s important to do enough research to ensure you are choosing the right professional to complete your surgery.