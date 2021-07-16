5 Ways to Know if Your Online Pharmacy is Safe and Legit

By each day, more and more people are getting sick and diagnosed with different diseases. For some of them, it has always been difficult to access the medication facilities or treatment that they need. Some countries have improper or undeveloped medical centers that can’t meet their needs or criteria.

Moreover, some of the medications are becoming more expensive than ever, and it can be hard for some people to get them. Nevertheless, since we still live in the pandemic era (God knows when this will end), we need to make sure that we get the right pills/treatments at the right place, and by someone who we can trust. Here are some ways for you to know if your pharmacy is safe and legit.

Check for the license

Like any other job, if you want something to be legit, legal, and safe, above all, then you need to check for a license. The same goes for pharmacy, especially the online one. There are a lot of scammers, who are using this opportunity to sell drugs and medication illegally.

When entering any website, you can look for the license there. If it is not visible to new customers, then you might ask for it specifically. In case your online salesperson denies showing you the license this might raise some red flags and eyebrows. This is why the best Mexican pharmacy (for instance) will have all of its important details written out on the side of the webpage.

If they ask for a doctor’s prescription, they are probably safe and legit

If your online pharmacist asks for a doctor’s prescription, in most cases this means that they are legit and safe for purchasing. Nonetheless, unsafe online pharmacies won’t ask you for a prescription. Some medications don’t require a prescription (the ones for cold or “not serious diseases”), but if you’re looking for more expensive and “serious” medications, then you need to have it.

However, if you find an online pharmacy that sells medication without a prescription, please be aware! These usually send fake ones, which can severely damage your health! Do you want to be a victim of fake online pharmacies? I don’t think so!

A skilled and licensed pharmacist who can answer your questions

How many questions do you have about your chosen medication, or about your treatment? Do you need a bit of help & assistance from the pharmacist? When you ask a question about a particular medication and the alleged pharmacist is constantly beating about the bush, then I guess you have found an illegal pharmacy or at least someone who is not skilled enough in their field.

On the other hand, if you start asking questions, and you get all the answers you need, it usually means that the staff is skilled and won’t sell you medicine that can damage or affect your health.

So, if you want to be sure that you have found a legit online pharmacy, ask as many questions as it takes so that you are certain about their legitimacy.

Be doubtful about the prices and pay close attention

When you get used to paying hundreds of dollars for a particular medicine, it seems quite odd when you find it for triple the lower price. Hmmm… It sounds too good to be true, right?! Well, in most cases it is not true. This is another way that can help you see if your pharmacy is legit.

Illegal pharmacies sell medicine for extremely low prices to try and attract as many customers as they can. Don’t be fooled! Dig a little deeper and see what is behind this – why is the price so low? If there is some kind of discount or something similar, then it may not be a scam, or your med might be closing in on its expiration date.

Read reviews or ask for a recommendation

If you haven’t ever bought anything online and are new to this, then you should always read reviews. You can check several forums – people on forums tend to be super honest when it comes to these kinds of topics. Also, you can find reviews on the website of each pharmacy (most of the time), unless the admins delete the comments that they don’t like (it happens more often than you think).

After all, if the reviews don’t convince you, you can always rely on recommendations. Ask your family members, friends, co-workers, or anyone who could possibly purchase medicines from an online pharmacy. They will always give you an honest recommendation, as well as criticize the pharmacy if something looks wrong.

