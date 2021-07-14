Is it Bad to Take Biotin Everyday

Every day, new supplements appear on the market that look promising and offer a solution to some of our problems. One of the popular supplements nowadays is biotin, ie. vitamin B-7, which is often associated with the health and beauty of skin, hair and nails. Although biotin is naturally found in food and is very widespread, many companies produce biotin supplements, emphasize the importance of daily intake of optimal doses of this substance and promise positive effects on health and appearance. And is that really so? And is it bad to take biotin supplements every day? Let’s find out.

What is biotin and what is its role in our body?

Biotin is another name for vitamin B-7. This vitamin plays a significant role in the body, and can be found in many foods that we eat every day (or at least that should be the case). Biotin is found in milk, eggs, liver, salmon, carrots and sweet potatoes, salmon, nuts, oats, wheat germ, white mushrooms, and other food. Due to its prevalence, vitamin B-7 is rarely deficient and it is not necessary to take it in the form of a supplement. That is why we definitely advise you to consult your doctor first if you are considering the use of biotin supplements and do so only after getting their permission.

Biotin participates in the metabolism of all three groups of nutrients (proteins, carbohydrates and fats) and is important for the energy production for all metabolic processes.

Positive effects of biotin on health

Considering that vitamin B-7 participates in the creation of energy for various processes in the body, it manifests its benefits in various systems, such as the nervous system, eyes, liver, hair and others.

Supplements of this vitamin can be used in the treatment of various conditions in which there is an imbalance in nutrient metabolism. These are, for example: hyperlipidemia, hyperglycemia and diabetes. Also, nowadays, biotin is increasingly used to strengthen hair and nails and ensure the health and beauty of the skin.

Biotin side effects

Biotin has been found to have several side effects, and therefore its use is never recommended without first consulting a doctor. As we mentioned, vitamin B-7 is naturally found in various foods, so we usually get it in sufficient quantities through our diet.

Excessive intake of biotin can cause stomach problems, as well as difficulties in releasing insulin and normal functioning of carbohydrate metabolism (and thus other nutrients). It has also been shown that overdoses of biotin can adversely affect kidney function.

Another side effect of vitamin B-7 is that it can give false positive results and show increased work of the thyroid gland (hyperthyroidism).

Biotin safety

There is still no detailed data on the maximum amount of biotin that is safe to use every day. The National Institutes of Health prescribes a dose of 30 micrograms as a sufficient amount of biotin on a daily basis for adults.

If you get permission from a doctor to take supplements of this vitamin to strengthen hair and nails, the dose allowed in this case is a maximum of 5 milligrams per day.

Vitamin B-7 is soluble in water, so it is not retained in the body. Instead, the excess substance is excreted through the urine. Biotin is generally considered a safe ingredient, but there is still no clear data on whether long-term increased use can cause more serious health consequences, so we suggest that you avoid using biotin supplements on your own.

Biotin deficiency – why does it occur?

Although biotin deficiency is not common, it can occasionally occur, and for a very interesting reason. An unprocessed egg white contains a substance called avidin, which interferes with the absorption of biotin in the intestines. If your diet contains uncooked eggs, this can be a problem and lead to biotin deficiency symptoms. These symptoms include dry and lifeless appearance of hair, skin and nails, as well as eye problems such as conjunctivitis. Psychotropic effects can also occur, and some of them are fatigue, depression, hallucinations and others. If you notice that you have one or more of these symptoms, we advise you to see a doctor immediately.

Also, vitamin B-7 deficiency can occur in all people who have intestinal diseases, because biotin is absorbed at this level. Increased use of alcohol can interfere with the metabolism of biotin, and its lack can also be caused by the use of drugs: beta blockers, retinoids, anticonvulsants and others.

Biotin supplements

You can find a large number of different biotin supplements on the market these days. If you do not eat enough foods that are rich in biotin or just want to improve the appearance of your skin, skin and nails, you can decide to take a certain dose of vitamin B-7 every day. In such circumstances, biotin supplements can be very practical and useful, but only if they are used under constant medical supervision.

We have already mentioned that some of the side effects of biotin are digestive problems (cramps, diarrhea, etc.), so it is sometimes a good idea to take them with food to reduce irritation. Always use these supplements according to the instructions, and if the doctor says otherwise, then according to their recommendations. It is important not to do anything on your own, as this can potentially lead to health problems in the long run. Be responsible and consult with an expert before and throughout the process.

Conclusion

Biotin is a vitamin B-7 that is normally synthesized in our body, and is also very common in various foods. It can be found in meat, eggs, milk, nuts, as well as wheat germ and vegetables such as sweet potatoes and white mushrooms. It has important functions in the body, because it participates in the metabolism of all nutrients and the creation of energy. It can also be used in the form of supplements, but only when it is justified and allowed by the doctor. With proper use, it can have a beneficial effect on the beauty of the skin, hair and nails and contribute to better health of the whole body.