Is CBD Oil Safe During Pregnancy?

Many people claim that CBD oil has many benefits, but you should first know the facts behind CBD oil and pregnancy if you expect a baby. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a byproduct of hemp plants. So, it can affect you either positively or negatively during pregnancy.

However, unlike marijuana which is also a product of cannabis, CBD does not contain THC, the psychoactive compound that makes people high. After extraction, CBD is mixed with other essential oils to make CBD oil used for different purposes.

There is a specific amount of CBD that you should take. So, you need to get a doctor’s prescription and buy high-quality CBD oil from a reputable manufacturer like Zen Bliss. It’s important to note that sales of CBD products by unauthorized salespeople are illegal.

Unlicensed companies that produce CBD products may give wrong prescriptions. As a result, getting the wrong CBD dosage can be risky for pregnant mothers as they are sensitive. It is, therefore, safe to avoid CBD products from unlicensed manufacturers.

Why Pregnant Mothers Take CBD?

You are probably wondering why a pregnant mother would take CBD oil. Here are some of the reasons pregnant women consider taking CBD.

To Cure Depression

According to the World Health Organization, about 264 million people worldwide are affected by depression. Depression is a mental health disorder that can be devastating if not treated, and it also affects pregnant women.

Some of the symptoms of depression are mood swings, reduced energy, and loss of interest and enjoyment. Depression can also lead to a lack of sleep and anxiety.

CBD is a natural oil that treats depression and anxiety. It does not have side effects on the patients like the depressants do, so many people use it. However, only high doses of the compound work more effectively.

A person suffering from anxiety will feel the effect of taking about 300 milligrams of CBD, not the standard 150 milligrams recommended.

To Reduce Insomnia

Pregnant mothers go through many hormonal changes that bring about many body changes. One of the significant hormonal changes pregnancy comes with is insomnia.

Although insomnia is intense mainly during the first trimester, it can continue to the third trimester, especially in mothers who have had sleep problems before.

Most mothers sleep during the day due to changes in the hormone progesterone. This will lead to a lack of sleep at night. Other causes of lack of sleep could be digestion issues, physical discomfort, anxiety, or depression.

CBD is a good anxiety and depression reliever because it is an antidepressant. When taken, it goes to the brain receptors that regulate sleep, mood, and social behaviour.

Since most pregnant women suffer from insomnia and depression, taking CBD helps them get better sleep at night and have less stress.

Reduce Acne

Another effect of hormonal changes in pregnant mothers is acne. This happens during the first trimester due to an increase in hormones. The hormone androgen causes a lot of skin growth in the glands that produce sebum.

Sebum is oily, and a lot of it clogs the pores, causing inflammation and bacteria. These bacteria and inflammation are why pregnant mothers get acne.

CBD oil prevents sebum secretion from sebaceous glands, meaning there will be no inflammation causes, hence reduced acne.

What You Don’t Know About CBD Hemp Oil and Pregnancy

CBD and hemp are all byproducts of cannabis, whose main product is marijuana. However, doctors don’t recommend marijuana or its byproducts for pregnant women or those contemplating pregnancy. It’s because the product can affect the baby’s growth.

For example, the chemicals in marijuana can pass from your body system through the placenta into the fetus. This will affect your baby’s development and lead to the birthing of babies with low weight. So, pregnant women should not take marijuana in any form.

Another effect of this substance on your child is slow brain development, especially during pregnancy. Your child will find it hard to pay attention and learn as they grow. Since hemp and CBD oil are products of cannabis, it is wise to keep away from them.

Products from cannabis plants or hemp are legal. However, the companies making these products base their ideologies on the findings from animal research. As a result, they could be using the wrong quantities on their products, which might be risky.

CBD makes you more sleepy or intoxicated, which increases impaired judgment. This is risky when you are pregnant because you need to take care of yourself and your baby.

Although you will get pain relief, less insomnia, and reduced anxiety, taking these products might cause more harm to your unborn child and you as the mother.

What Can I Take Instead of CBD To Reduce Pregnancy Discomforts?

Pregnancy comes with a lot of discomforts, one of them being nausea. Although CBD oil and pregnancy nausea work, pregnant women are advised against CBD products.

Hormonal changes and shifting fluids in the stomach causes nausea, and a lot of it is experienced in the first trimester before the body has gotten used to the changes. Since taking CBD to stop nausea is not advisable, you can find other alternatives.

Ensure you take small meals at a time not to keep your stomach empty. This reduces the chances of you retching and vomiting. You could also eat bananas and soups to help you. Do not eat a lot of spiced food. They increase the chances of you vomiting.

Get a bubble bath and take a lot of warm milk to help with insomnia. If you had a sleeping problem and were used to treating it with CBD, try to avoid that for you and your baby’s safety. You can ask an experienced doctor for other alternatives.

Anxiety and mood swings are common during pregnancy due to hormonal changes. As a result, it can affect your sleep pattern and social behaviours. Taking care of yourself will make you feel better and reduce depression. But if it persists, seek a doctor’s advice.

Final Words

CBD oil is a product from cannabis, the plant that produces marijuana. People use CBD oil for many reasons. Although it has many effects on the human body, you need to be careful about the amount of CBD you take. In addition, since there are no proven facts about CBD oil and pregnancy, doctors advise pregnant mothers to avoid it.