What is CBD And Is It Really Beneficial – 2020 Guide

The pharmacology industry has seen the creation of new cannabidiol (CBD) products as one of the most intriguing breakthroughs over the past few years.

Due in part to the passing of recent legislation, hemp-based products are accessible to the public for a wide array of functions. With a wide range of individuals searching for items, CBD products like oils, creams, and lotions can serve anyone from older adults with joint pain to younger generations with anxiety.

What Is CBD?

If you’re unsure what exactly CBD is, don’t worry! These products are still relatively new to the market, only coming onto the scene in the last few years so many people are still educating themselves on what CBD is and what it can do for them.

Cannabidiol is the main active ingredient found in CBD products and is a chemical compound made from the cannabis plant. Unlike it’s better-known relative tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), this cannabinoid is not created to get you high.

A number of cannabidiol users turn to CBD because of its medical properties and benefits, compared against THC which causes a sense of euphoria. CBD is a natural substance and can lead to feelings of calmness and relaxation. It is used for a myriad of reasons, but it is always essential to speak with your doctor prior to trying any new treatment or product.

Can CBD Lotion Make You Fail a Drug Test?

A CBD product that is of high-quality such as a CBD lotion or cream, should not make you fail a drug test. Routine drug screenings administered while using a CBD product should not result in negative results, as the manufacturer has removed any THC from the CBD product.

However, there are a few noteworthy things to keep in mind. There are some products in the market that are made to have a full spectrum of cannabinoids. Rather than removing only CBD, these products leave different terpenes and cannabinoids in the final product. Oftentimes this is because of the various compounds having a synergistic effect when combined, which ultimately results in heightened effects.

You could end up not passing a drug test, or getting results different than a passing test if the product you are using is a full-spectrum one. Additionally, if you are sourcing your CBD products from a low-quality supplier who doesn’t follow regulations, there is the possibility of failing your drug test. Currently, there are suppliers in the marketplace who are promoting their products which may have less active ingredients or more THC than they are supposed to.

One of the reasons this is taking place is because of the newness of the industry, there is still work being done on regulations that are in place. In regards to supplements, there are limited legal standards currently implemented and minimal regulation from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This is why it is so important to ensure you are sourcing and purchasing products from a reputable company.

There are some products with a full spectrum of other components, and some that some CBD deliberately have THC, it is imperative as the consumer that you do your due diligence in reviewing the product label of anything you purchase. Look for products that are THC-free and review their third-party lab results to ensure you pass future drug tests.

How Does CBD Lotion Work?

CBD lotion has many uses, however, it is mainly used for musculoskeletal issues. Researchers discovered in a survey that 79% of people with arthritis had used this product or considered using it for their ailment. Users also turn to this type of lotion for such things as psoriasis, eczema, and dermal pain.

There is still more research to be done though to determine the full spectrum of hemp’s medical properties. However, at this time, this product is perceived to aid in the reduction of inflammation and pain and can be used multiple times per day depending on the individual for their joints or problem areas.

Many skincare and cosmetic products are beginning to incorporate cannabinoids as well due to the potential benefits of CBD oil. Offered up to serve as anti-aging products all the way to pain relief oils, hemp-based ingredients can be located throughout sections of your local grocery store catering to pharmacy and cosmetics.

CBD cream is absorbed into the area directly where it applied to offer relief to that specific area. By pinpointing the cannabinoid receptors in the body, the CBD product then aids in pain reduction, and helps to reduce inflammation and pain longer than other treatments.

Currently there is ongoing focus into how hemp can help such ailments rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and psoriasis. Researchers have established a foundational understanding of the short-term effects cannabidiols have, but more time and research needs to be committed to the long-term effects for treating these ailments. As time passes and doctors and scientists learn more about CBD, they will be able to distinguish the most effective dosages for treatment of various conditions and the different effects.

Is CBD Oil or Cream Better for Pain?

It may feel a bit confusing to find the right hemp-based product the first time you consider trying one. Not only do you need to consider different brands and concentrations, you want to decide if a cream, lotion, or oil best suits your needs.

The process of making CBD oil involves extracting the CBD using carbon dioxide, in a low temperature/high-pressure environment. In order for it to be considered legal, the final product must have a THC concentration that falls below 0.3 percent. Most users place the oil underneath their tongue, as this allows the product to absorb quickly through the mucous membranes.

After absorption, the oil then moves into the bloodstream. From there it can freely travel throughout the body. For this reason, people with medical conditions like anxiety or pain relief use CBD oil often.

CBD creams can also be used for pain relief, however, it is typically used on a specific area, rather than all over the body. A common example would be arthritic users applying the cream to painful knees or a sore ligament.

How you administer the CBD product will depend on your goals and what you are trying to achieve. For example, a sublingual oil would probably be the best option if you are looking for quick effects over the entire body. A lotion or cream may serve as a better choice if you are looking for a long-lasting, localized solution for muscle, skin, or joint troubles.

Get the CBD Products You Need

